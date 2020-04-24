HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 2019FY IFRS Results 24-Apr-2020 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Group Reports 2019FY Revenue of Rub 51.4 billion Moscow, Russia - April 24, 2020 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Financial highlights FY 2019: - Revenue: Rub 51.4 bn (-2% yoy) - EBITDA[1]: Rub 4.8 bn (-27% yoy), EBITDA margin at 9.4% - Operating profit: Rub 2.1 bn (-51% yoy) - Profit for the year: Rub 151 mn (-92% yoy) - Total debt: Rub 24.3 bn (+25% yoy) - Net debt: Rub 14.4 bn (+9% yoy) - Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2. 98x Operational highlights FY 2019: - Backlog: Rub 44.7 bn (+5% yoy) - Order intake: Rub 52.2 bn (-7% yoy) GROUP PERFORMANCE 2019FY financial Results in millions 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change yoy of Rub Orders 52,196 55,891 -7% 15,970 25,176 -37% Backlog 44,693 42,634 5% 44,693 42,634 5% Revenue 51,413 52,619 -2% 14,732 20,757 -29% EBITDA 4,824 6,621 -27% 1,432 2,302 -38% EBITDA 9.4% 12.6% 9.7% 11.1% margin Profit for 151 1,946 -92% (45) 772 -106% the year/ period Depreciation 2,296 1,843 25% 597 521 14% & amortization Free cash 23 (139) na 2,646 1,854 43% flow Order intake declined by 7% yoy to Rub 52.2 billion, compared with Rub 55.9 billion for 2018FY, mainly due to a decrease in the compressors business segment because less large contracts were signed in the reported period. Backlog, in contrast, grew to Rub 44.7 billion by 5% yoy, compared with Rub 42.6 billion last year, based on growth in the pumps and the oil & gas equipment. In terms of contracts type, the recurring business was the main contributor to this growth. Revenue decreased to Rub 51.4 billion, down by 2%, compared with Rub 52.6 billion for 2018FY, due to weak results of the oil & gas equipment business segment. EBITDA was down to Rub 4.8 billion, compared with Rub 6.6 billion (-27% yoy) mainly because of the oil & gas equipment and partly because of the compressors. Revenue from recurring business increased by 8% yoy, and revenue from large projects declined by 19% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business increased by 56% yoy, and from large projects contracted by 62% yoy. EBITDA margin was down to 9.4%, compared with 12.6% for 2018FY. Profit for the 2019 year declined to Rub 151 million, compared with Rub 1.9 billion for 2018FY, down by 92% yoy. Depreciation & amortization was up 25% yoy to Rub 2.3 billion, compared with Rub 1.8 billion for 2018FY because of assets acquired in 2019. Free cash outflow grew to Rub 23 million, compared with Rub (139) million for 2018FY, mainly due to a decrease in working capital (-3% yoy). HMS AUSTERITY PROGRAM In 2019, HMS experiences the influence of several negative factors that affected the company's financial results: 1) Change in a mix of large contracts portfolio, where compressor-based large contracts increased their share, and they traditionally have lower margins compared with pumps and oil & gas equipment: HMS addressed this by working on prospective profitable contracts. As a result, today the company has signed already a sustainable volume of large contracts in the pumps and the compressors segments. In the oil & gas equipment and projects segment, the portfolio of large contracts is improving. Also, based on a current pipeline of large projects, the oil & gas equipment and projects segment has a potential of the further portfolio's development. 2) Weak results of the oil & gas equipment and projects business segment in recurring business: HMS had analyzed the factors that affected financial results of the segment, and has taken actions to mitigate their impact on 2020FY results. 3) Postponement of a number of the oil & gas equipment signed and budgeted deliveries from 3-4Q 2019 to the 2020 year due to HMS customers' decisions: One the one hand, this factor will affect and has already affected 2019 FY financial results, and on the other hand, it should positively influence 2020 FY financial results. 4) The "Arctic Cascade" project of PAO NOVATEK, the first ever HMS project in the field of designing and manufacturing of compressors for liquefaction of natural gas: HMS Group had analyzed the project, and has taken actions to prevent losses in foreseeable projects of that kind. The equipment was manufactured under the innovative proprietary natural gas liquefaction technology called the "Arctic Cascade" patented by PAO NOVATEK in 2018. The aim of the project was to localize the manufacturing and assembly of LNG equipment to decrease the overall cost of liquefaction and develop a technological base within Russia. While the participation in the project incurred losses for the company due to the fact that HMS has developed a new product, the project's successful execution has given the access to the new and prospective LNG market in Russia. 5) Austerity measures time lag: HMS had started the cost-optimization program at the end of 1H 2019. It has taken several months from the implementation of austerity measures to the decrease of fixed costs and increase of profitability, which were clearly seen at the improved results of 3Q 2019. The cost-optimization program of HMS Group consists of two types of austerity measures - short-term and long-term. The short-term measures have been already implemented and realized. In 2020, the short-term ones will be partly complimented or replaced by long-term measures. The short-term measures include (1) a temporarily decrease of wages, which has been already realized in 2H 2019, and (2) a decrease or cancellation of dividend payments in 2020, which decision will depend on 2019 FY results and general situation with large contracts portfolio in the spring 2020. The long-term austerity measures include, among others: ? Rightsizing (personnel optimization); ? Minimization of operating costs including optimization of procurement processes and improvement of products' design solutions; ? Reduction of capital expenditures to Rub 1.5 billion per annum (pure maintenance level); ? Strengthening of control over working capital; ? Analysis of non-performing assets for further decision-making regarding restructuring of HMS business. Expenses and Operating profit in millions of 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy Share of Share of Rub 2019 2018 revenue revenue Cost of sales 41,804 40,617 3% 81.3% 77.2% Materials and 27,957 27,628 1% 54.4% 52.5% components Labour costs incl 7,060 7,276 -3% 13.7% 13.8% Social taxes Depreciation and 1,954 1,567 25% 3.8% 3.0% amortization Construction and 2,467 2,102 17% 4.8% 4.0% design and engineering services of subcontractors Others 2,365 2,045 16% 4.6% 3.9% Cost of sales was up to Rub 41.8 billion by 3% yoy, compared with Rub 40.6 billion for 2018FY, due to the increase in Materials and components (+1% yoy). The main reason of the increase was large compressor contracts, which had a higher share of outsourced components in their costs of sales. Gross profit was down 20% yoy to Rub 9.6 billion, compared with Rub 12.0 billion for 2018FY. in millions of 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy Share of FY Share of FY Rub 2019 2018 revenue revenue Gross profit 9,609 12,002 -20% 18.7% 22.8% Distribution 1,961 1,916 2% 3.8% 3.6% and transportation General and 5,395 5,636 -4% 10.5% 10.7% administrative SG&A expenses 7,356 7,551 -3% 14.3% 14.4% Other operating 196 250 -22% 0.4% 0.5% expenses Operating 7,552 7,802 -3% 14.7% 14.8% expenses ex. Cost of sales Operating 2,057 4,200 -51% 4.0% 8.0% profit Finance costs 1,785 1,611 11% 3.5% 3.1% Distribution and transportation expenses grew by 2% yoy, due to the grown transportation expenses (+25% yoy) that was because of increased deliveries of equipment produced under large contracts to the remoted regions of Russia. As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses was up to 3.8% compared with 3.6% last year. General and administrative expenses were down by 4% yoy to Rub 5.4 billion, compared with Rub 5.6 billion last year, due to the sizable 9% yoy totaling decrease in labor costs and social taxes. As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses was down to 10.5% from 10.7% for 2018FY. SG&A expenses[2] declined to Rub 7.4 billion, compared with Rub 7.6 billion (-3% yoy), and as a share of revenue, declined to 14.3% from 14.4%. Operating profit was down to Rub 2.1 billion, compared with Rub 4.2 billion last year (-51% yoy). in millions of Rub 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy Finance costs 1,785 1,611 11% Interest expenses 1,764 1,598 10% Interest rate, average 8.56% 8.72% Interest rate Rub, average 8.69% 8.91% Finance costs were up to Rub 1.8 billion, compared with Rub 1.6 billion for 2018FY, due to the increase of interest expenses (+10% yoy) because of a

