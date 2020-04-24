DJ HMS Group: 2019FY IFRS Results

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 2019FY IFRS Results 24-Apr-2020 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HMS Group Reports 2019FY Revenue of Rub 51.4 billion Moscow, Russia - April 24, 2020 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Financial highlights FY 2019: - Revenue: Rub 51.4 bn (-2% yoy) - EBITDA[1]: Rub 4.8 bn (-27% yoy), EBITDA margin at 9.4% - Operating profit: Rub 2.1 bn (-51% yoy) - Profit for the year: Rub 151 mn (-92% yoy) - Total debt: Rub 24.3 bn (+25% yoy) - Net debt: Rub 14.4 bn (+9% yoy) - Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 2. 98x Operational highlights FY 2019: - Backlog: Rub 44.7 bn (+5% yoy) - Order intake: Rub 52.2 bn (-7% yoy) GROUP PERFORMANCE 2019FY financial Results in millions 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change yoy of Rub Orders 52,196 55,891 -7% 15,970 25,176 -37% Backlog 44,693 42,634 5% 44,693 42,634 5% Revenue 51,413 52,619 -2% 14,732 20,757 -29% EBITDA 4,824 6,621 -27% 1,432 2,302 -38% EBITDA 9.4% 12.6% 9.7% 11.1% margin Profit for 151 1,946 -92% (45) 772 -106% the year/ period Depreciation 2,296 1,843 25% 597 521 14% & amortization Free cash 23 (139) na 2,646 1,854 43% flow Order intake declined by 7% yoy to Rub 52.2 billion, compared with Rub 55.9 billion for 2018FY, mainly due to a decrease in the compressors business segment because less large contracts were signed in the reported period. Backlog, in contrast, grew to Rub 44.7 billion by 5% yoy, compared with Rub 42.6 billion last year, based on growth in the pumps and the oil & gas equipment. In terms of contracts type, the recurring business was the main contributor to this growth. Revenue decreased to Rub 51.4 billion, down by 2%, compared with Rub 52.6 billion for 2018FY, due to weak results of the oil & gas equipment business segment. EBITDA was down to Rub 4.8 billion, compared with Rub 6.6 billion (-27% yoy) mainly because of the oil & gas equipment and partly because of the compressors. Revenue from recurring business increased by 8% yoy, and revenue from large projects declined by 19% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business increased by 56% yoy, and from large projects contracted by 62% yoy. EBITDA margin was down to 9.4%, compared with 12.6% for 2018FY. Profit for the 2019 year declined to Rub 151 million, compared with Rub 1.9 billion for 2018FY, down by 92% yoy. Depreciation & amortization was up 25% yoy to Rub 2.3 billion, compared with Rub 1.8 billion for 2018FY because of assets acquired in 2019. Free cash outflow grew to Rub 23 million, compared with Rub (139) million for 2018FY, mainly due to a decrease in working capital (-3% yoy). HMS AUSTERITY PROGRAM In 2019, HMS experiences the influence of several negative factors that affected the company's financial results: 1) Change in a mix of large contracts portfolio, where compressor-based large contracts increased their share, and they traditionally have lower margins compared with pumps and oil & gas equipment: HMS addressed this by working on prospective profitable contracts. As a result, today the company has signed already a sustainable volume of large contracts in the pumps and the compressors segments. In the oil & gas equipment and projects segment, the portfolio of large contracts is improving. Also, based on a current pipeline of large projects, the oil & gas equipment and projects segment has a potential of the further portfolio's development. 2) Weak results of the oil & gas equipment and projects business segment in recurring business: HMS had analyzed the factors that affected financial results of the segment, and has taken actions to mitigate their impact on 2020FY results. 3) Postponement of a number of the oil & gas equipment signed and budgeted deliveries from 3-4Q 2019 to the 2020 year due to HMS customers' decisions: One the one hand, this factor will affect and has already affected 2019 FY financial results, and on the other hand, it should positively influence 2020 FY financial results. 4) The "Arctic Cascade" project of PAO NOVATEK, the first ever HMS project in the field of designing and manufacturing of compressors for liquefaction of natural gas: HMS Group had analyzed the project, and has taken actions to prevent losses in foreseeable projects of that kind. The equipment was manufactured under the innovative proprietary natural gas liquefaction technology called the "Arctic Cascade" patented by PAO NOVATEK in 2018. The aim of the project was to localize the manufacturing and assembly of LNG equipment to decrease the overall cost of liquefaction and develop a technological base within Russia. While the participation in the project incurred losses for the company due to the fact that HMS has developed a new product, the project's successful execution has given the access to the new and prospective LNG market in Russia. 5) Austerity measures time lag: HMS had started the cost-optimization program at the end of 1H 2019. It has taken several months from the implementation of austerity measures to the decrease of fixed costs and increase of profitability, which were clearly seen at the improved results of 3Q 2019. The cost-optimization program of HMS Group consists of two types of austerity measures - short-term and long-term. The short-term measures have been already implemented and realized. In 2020, the short-term ones will be partly complimented or replaced by long-term measures. The short-term measures include (1) a temporarily decrease of wages, which has been already realized in 2H 2019, and (2) a decrease or cancellation of dividend payments in 2020, which decision will depend on 2019 FY results and general situation with large contracts portfolio in the spring 2020. The long-term austerity measures include, among others: ? Rightsizing (personnel optimization); ? Minimization of operating costs including optimization of procurement processes and improvement of products' design solutions; ? Reduction of capital expenditures to Rub 1.5 billion per annum (pure maintenance level); ? Strengthening of control over working capital; ? Analysis of non-performing assets for further decision-making regarding restructuring of HMS business. Expenses and Operating profit in millions of 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy Share of Share of Rub 2019 2018 revenue revenue Cost of sales 41,804 40,617 3% 81.3% 77.2% Materials and 27,957 27,628 1% 54.4% 52.5% components Labour costs incl 7,060 7,276 -3% 13.7% 13.8% Social taxes Depreciation and 1,954 1,567 25% 3.8% 3.0% amortization Construction and 2,467 2,102 17% 4.8% 4.0% design and engineering services of subcontractors Others 2,365 2,045 16% 4.6% 3.9% Cost of sales was up to Rub 41.8 billion by 3% yoy, compared with Rub 40.6 billion for 2018FY, due to the increase in Materials and components (+1% yoy). The main reason of the increase was large compressor contracts, which had a higher share of outsourced components in their costs of sales. Gross profit was down 20% yoy to Rub 9.6 billion, compared with Rub 12.0 billion for 2018FY. in millions of 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy Share of FY Share of FY Rub 2019 2018 revenue revenue Gross profit 9,609 12,002 -20% 18.7% 22.8% Distribution 1,961 1,916 2% 3.8% 3.6% and transportation General and 5,395 5,636 -4% 10.5% 10.7% administrative SG&A expenses 7,356 7,551 -3% 14.3% 14.4% Other operating 196 250 -22% 0.4% 0.5% expenses Operating 7,552 7,802 -3% 14.7% 14.8% expenses ex. Cost of sales Operating 2,057 4,200 -51% 4.0% 8.0% profit Finance costs 1,785 1,611 11% 3.5% 3.1% Distribution and transportation expenses grew by 2% yoy, due to the grown transportation expenses (+25% yoy) that was because of increased deliveries of equipment produced under large contracts to the remoted regions of Russia. As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses was up to 3.8% compared with 3.6% last year. General and administrative expenses were down by 4% yoy to Rub 5.4 billion, compared with Rub 5.6 billion last year, due to the sizable 9% yoy totaling decrease in labor costs and social taxes. As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses was down to 10.5% from 10.7% for 2018FY. SG&A expenses[2] declined to Rub 7.4 billion, compared with Rub 7.6 billion (-3% yoy), and as a share of revenue, declined to 14.3% from 14.4%. Operating profit was down to Rub 2.1 billion, compared with Rub 4.2 billion last year (-51% yoy). in millions of Rub 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy Finance costs 1,785 1,611 11% Interest expenses 1,764 1,598 10% Interest rate, average 8.56% 8.72% Interest rate Rub, average 8.69% 8.91% Finance costs were up to Rub 1.8 billion, compared with Rub 1.6 billion for 2018FY, due to the increase of interest expenses (+10% yoy) because of a

higher level of total debt. Average rates decreased to 8.56% p.a. compared with 8.72% p.a. last year. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] in millions 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change yoy of Rub Orders 22,792 19,573 16% 6,369 6,141 4% Backlog 19,572 17,152 14% 19,572 17,152 14% Revenue 19,770 17,811 11% 5,866 6,613 -11% EBITDA 2,599 2,390 9% 728 1,191 -39% EBITDA 13.1% 13.4% 12.4% 18.0% margin Order intake of industrial pumps grew by 16% yoy based mainly on large contracts. Backlog grew by 14% yoy to Rub 19.6 billion due to both recurring business and large contracts, mainly in the sphere of pumps for nuclear power plants. Revenue was Rub 19.8 billion, up 11% yoy, compared with Rub 17.8 billion for 2018FY. The growth was based on both recurring business and large contracts. EBITDA increased to Rub 2.6 billion, by 9% yoy, from Rub 2.4 billion for 2018FY due to recurring business. And EBITDA margin was 13.1%, compared with 13.4% for 2018FY, with a minor drop, because recurring business generated a larger share of EBITDA compared with 2018FY. There are two low-margin production facilities in the pumps business segment, and their negative effect has been already reflected in the company's financial results. Currently, HMS is working on an optimization strategy of their operations. Oil and Gas equipment & projects (OGEP)[ii] in millions 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change yoy of Rub Orders 11,887 12,023 -1% 791 3,203 -75% Backlog 7,426 6,658 12% 7,426 6,658 12% Revenue 13,160 20,859 -37% 4,562 4,346 5% EBITDA 430 2,883 -85% 601 166 261% EBITDA 3.3% 13.8% 13.2% 3.8% margin Order intake slightly declined to Rub 11.9 billion, compared with Rub 12.0 billion for 2018FY, and totally consists of recurring contracts. Backlog was up by 12% yoy to Rub 7.4 billion, compared with Rub 6.7 billion for 2018FY, also based on recurring contracts. Revenue decreased by 37% yoy to Rub 13.2 billion, compared with Rub 20.9 billion for 2018FY. EBITDA declined to Rub 430 million, compared with Rub 2.9 billion, and EBITDA margin was 3.3% vs. 13.8% for 2018FY. The main reason of the decline were absence of new large contracts under execution in 2019FY compiled with a low profitability of recurring business in 1H 2019. When its backlog of large projects decreased in mid-2018, the production facility didn't manage to cut quickly its fixed costs. Also it didn't manage to sign a sufficient volume of profitable recurring contracts to replace large contracts. The combination of the above-mentioned factors resulted in a decrease of revenue and margins in the period from 4Q 2018 to 2Q 2019. Consequently, recurring business generated less EBITDA than expected. HMS Group has changed management at HMS Neftemash to speed up the costs reduction. Implemented austerity measures align with more profitable orders portfolio resulted in a recovery of the oil & gas equipment and projects segment's financial results. HMS Neftemash postponed deliveries from 3-4Q 2019 to 2020, worth c. Rub 0.4 billion EBITDA, that should positively influence 1H 2020. Compressors[iii] in millions 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change yoy of Rub Orders 17,363 23,883 -27% 8,785 15,811 -44% Backlog 16,067 16,688 -4% 16,067 16,688 -4% Revenue 17,884 14,678 22% 4,558 9,371 -51% EBITDA 1,546 1,758 -12% 280 1,320 -79% EBITDA 8.6% 12.0% 6.1% 14.1% margin Order intake was down 27% yoy to Rub 17.4 billion, compared with Rub 23.9 billion, because of a lower volume of large contracts signed. Recurring business orders, in contrast, grew by 7% yoy. Backlog decreased by 4% yoy to Rub 16.1 billion, compared with Rub 16.7 billion last year, also because of less large contracts signed. Revenue was up by 22% yoy to Rub 17.9 billion, compared with Rub 14.7 billion, based on both recurring business and large contracts. EBITDA declined by 12% yoy to Rub 1.5 billion, compared with Rub 1.8 billion for 2018FY. EBITDA margin was down to 8.6% compared with 12.0% for 2018FY. In the 2nd half of 2018, HMS Group started execution of the pilot "Artic Cascade" project. That was a project to supply a main 25 MW gas compression system for the Yamal LNG project of PAO NOVATEK. Since HMS had developed a new product, it has incurred losses for the company, and that was one of the main factors that affected the compressors segment's EBITDA. But on the other hand, the company had analyzed the project, has taken actions to prevent these losses and is fully prepared for execution of similar projects in the future. The "Arctic Cascade" allowed HMS to develop competencies in the new area of equipment for liquefaction of natural gas and penetrate the Russia's booming LNG market. The successful execution of the "Artic Cascade" turned PAO NOVATEK into one of HMS largest clients. In September 2019, PAO NOVATEK and HMS Group signed the Memorandum on localization of LNG equipment. In 2019, PAO NOVATEK and HMS Group signed two large compressor contracts worth Rub 3 billion rubles. And in 2020, another large contract was signed, to engineer and manufacture 6 main gas compression units to deliver and install at the Obsky LNG processing plant. Construction[iv] in millions 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change yoy of Rub Orders 155 411 -62% 25 20 25% Backlog 1,628 2,137 -24% 1,628 2,137 -24% Revenue 1,394 1,795 -22% 295 537 -45% EBITDA (29) (138) -79% (78) 23 -443% EBITDA -2.1% -7.7% -26.4% 4.2% margin Order intake equaled Rub 155 million. Backlog was Rub 1.6 billion. Revenue was down to Rub 1.4 billion, compared with Rub 1.8 billion for 2018FY. EBITDA was Rub (29) million, compared with Rub (138) million last year. Working capital and Capital expenditures in millions 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 Change qoq of Rub Working 8,846 9,115 -3% 8,846 11,522 -23% capital Working 17.2% 17.3% 17.2% 20.1% capital / Revenue LTM Capex 1,571 2,335 -33% 367 403 -9% Acquisition 670 (112) - - Working capital was Rub 8.8 billion, down by 3% yoy, compared with Rub 9.1 billion for 2018FY. As a share of revenue, working capital slightly declined to 17.2%. Capital expenditures were Rub 1.6 billion, down by 33% yoy, compared with Rub 2.3 billion last year, as the result of the implemented austerity measures. DEBT POSITION in millions 2019FY 2018FY Change yoy 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 Change qoq of Rub Total debt 24,321 19,458 25% 24,321 21,115 15% Net debt 14,369 13,163 9% 14,369 16,960 -15% Net debt / 2.98 1.99 2.98 2.98 EBITDA LTM Total debt increased to Rub 24.3 billion, up by 25% yoy, compared with Rub 19.5 billion for 2018FY. Net debt was Rub 14.4 billion, up by 9% yoy, compared with Rub 13.2 billion for 2018FY. Net debt to EBITDA LTM ratio increased to 2.98x compared with 1.99x last year. SHAREHOLDING AND HMS GDRS In December 2019, the major shareholder of HMS Group, JSC HMS Holding ("HMS Holding"), completed the process of cancellation (disposal by HMS Holding) of 2,924,207 global depositary receipts issued under the Company's depositary receipts program representing 14,621,035 shares in the Company (the "Underlying Shares") and withdrawal of (acquisition by HMS Holding of) the Underlying Shares from the depositary (the Bank of New York Mellon) in the name of HMS Holding (the "Conversion"). As a result of the Conversion, HMS Holding retains full control over the majority shareholding in the Company being a direct holder of 71.51 percent of the Company's issued share capital, and, consequently, the Conversion neither triggers an obligation of the Company or HMS Holding to make any mandatory offer to the GDR holders, nor leads to any change in corporate governance of the Company. Further details of the transactions above are available here: http://grouphms.com/files/MAR_notification_by_HMS_Holding.pdf [1] SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE & FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LARGE CONTRACTS After the reporting date, HMS announced the signature of a large compressor contract with PAO NOVATEK, to deliver main compression units to the Obsky LNG processing plant. DEBT REFINANCING In February 2020, the Group made a full Rub 3 billion redemption of its bonds, issued in 2017, at 100% par value. In 4Q 2019, HMS Group attracted Rub 3 billion bank credit, that was deposited, for this bonds redemption. COVID-19 and fall in oil prices Starting from early 2020, a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has begun rapidly spreading all over the world resulting in announcement of the pandemic status by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Responses put in place by many countries to contain the spread of COVID-19 are resulting in significant operational disruption for many companies and have significant impact on global financial markets. As the situation is rapidly evolving it may have a significant effect on business of many companies across a wide range of sectors, including, but not limited to such impacts as disruption of business operations as a result of interruption of production or closure of facilities, supply chain disruptions, quarantines of personnel, reduced demand and difficulties in raising financing. In addition, the Group may face the increasingly broad effects of COVID-19 as a result of its negative impact on the global economy and major financial

