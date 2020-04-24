

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the tenth straight month and at a faster rate in March, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The producer price index declined 5.6 percent year-on-year in March, following a 2.8 percent fall in February.



The latest drop in the producer prices was particularly attributable to fallen prices of oil products, pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, as well as electricity from the previous year, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 3.0 percent in March, following a 1.1 percent decline in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the import prices fell 7.0 percent annually in March, and export prices declined 6.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices and export prices fell 5.0 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.



