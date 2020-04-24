Regional REIT's (RGL) results for the year to 31 December 2019 (FY19) confirmed its strategic and operational progress, with the financial results in line with expectations and the Q419 DPS paid as planned. Positive momentum in regional office and light industrial markets continued into FY20, but was punctuated by COVID-19. However, the portfolio is highly diversified and Q2 rent collection experience is encouraging, supported by an integrated asset management platform. The management team is experienced, borrowings are secure, and liquidity strong.

