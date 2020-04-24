Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Optiva Securities Ltd. The membership will expire as of April 30, 2020 Optiva Securities Ltd. has traded with member ID OSL in the INET Trading System Member: Optiva Securities Ltd. INET ID: OSL Last day of trading: 29th of April, 2020 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth, telephone +45 33770383 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=771583