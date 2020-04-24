Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2020 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.0765 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11447075 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 60234 EQS News ID: 1029203 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2020 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)