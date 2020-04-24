

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corp. (ATE), a manufacturer of automatic test equipment for the semiconductor industry, Friday posted a decline in its profit for the full year, with 2.3 percent downslide in net sales.



For the year, the Group's net profit attributable to owners of the parent slid to 53.53 billion yen from 56.99 billion yen, and earnings per share declined to 268.96 yen from 287.37 last year.



Operating income for the year declined by 9.2 percent to 58.7 billion yen.



The Group's yearly net sales declined by 2.3 percent to 275.9 billion yen from last year's 282.5 billion yen.



Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Advantest expects attributable net income of 10.5 billion yen, and operating income of 13.0 billion yen, on net sales of 70.00 billion yen.



