Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPXG LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2020 / 10:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 141.1394 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1885948 CODE: JPXG LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXG LN Sequence No.: 60325 EQS News ID: 1029397 End of Announcement EQS News Service

