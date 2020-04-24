

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Friday after a potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus reportedly failed in its first randomized clinical trial and European Union leaders again failed to reach an agreement over the structure of an economic recovery fund to tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reportedly told the meeting that the European Union's economy could shrink by as much as 15 percent this year as a result of slow decision making.



Meanwhile, on the heels of downbeat European purchasing and services managers surveys released Thursday, the German Ifo survey showed today that its business confidence index slid to 74.3 in April from 85.9 points in March, marking the biggest drop on record. 'The corona crisis hits the German economy with full force,' said Ifo.



U.K. retail sales declined at the fastest pace since the series began as many stores ceased trading following the official guidance during the coronavirus pandemic, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Retail sales volume, including automotive fuel, declined 5.1 percent month-on-month in March, following a 0.3 percent drop in February. Economists had forecast a 4.9 percent decrease. This was the biggest fall on record. Clothing stores logged the sharpest fall.



The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.7 percent to 330.93 after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX fell 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.9 percent.



Dutch design, engineering and consultancy company Arcadis NV slumped 7 percent. After reporting a 2 percent fall in its first-quarter EBITA, the company said it is unable to accurately assess 2020 impact of Covid-19.



Swiss food major Nestlé rose nearly 3 percent. The company has decided to explore strategic options, including a potential sale, for its Yinlu peanut milk and canned rice porridge businesses in China.



Saab AB, a Swedish aerospace and defense company, dropped 1.4 percent as it reported 14 percent decline in its net income for the first quarter, with a 5 percent downslide in sales.



Looking ahead, the Group said its previous forecast for the full-year 2020 cannot be currently reconfirmed.



Italian oil and gas company Eni SpA fell nearly 2 percent. The company reported first-quarter net loss of 2.93 billion euros, compared to net profit of 1.09 billion euros a year ago.



Persimmon shares fell 1 percent. In its Covid-19 update, the housebuilder said it plans for a phased restart to work on site with effect from April 27.



Retailer Burberry Group lost 2.8 percent. The company said its senior leaders will take a voluntary 20 percent pay cut from April through June.



FirstGroup, a provider of transport services, rallied 3 percent after announcing further cost control measures amid Covid-19 pandemic.



Publishing and education company Pearson declined 3 percent after reporting a 5 percent fall in revenue for the first quarter.



German lender Commerzbank fell over 3 percent after S&P cut its credit rating by a notch.



Deutsche Bank plunged 4.7 percent after S&P lowered its outlook to negative from stable.



Airline Lufthansa lost 7.2 percent after warning of a cash crunch.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX