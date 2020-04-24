Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group will publish January - March Interim Report on 8 May 2020

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 24 APRIL 2020 AT 1.15 P.M. EEST

Asiakastieto Group will publish January - March Interim Report on 8 May 2020

Asiakastieto Group Plc will publish its Interim Report 1.1. - 31.3.2020 on Friday, 8 May 2020 at 11.00 a.m. EEST. The Interim Report will be available on Asiakastieto's investor website https://investors.asiakastieto.fi/after publication.

Asiakastieto Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the first quarter 2020.

Date and time: Friday, 8 May 2020 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/asiakastieto/asiakastieto_2020_0508_q1/

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104

United States, LA: +1 323-701-0223

The conference ID code: 390530

The presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at 1.45 p.m. EEST and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 270 7056

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our annual net sales for 2019 was EUR 146 million and the number of employees was approximately 420. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.