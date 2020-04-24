BEQUANT Adds XRP Pairs to its Digital Asset Offering

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / BEQUANT launches XRP pairs. XRP/EUR, XRP/GBP and XRP/USD are now available to customers.

BEQUANT today announced the addition of XRP pairs to its digital asset offering. XRP is a digital asset built for payments and is the native digital asset on the XRP Ledger - an open-source, decentralized blockchain technology that can settle transactions in 3-5 seconds.

XRP is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

"We are proud to be integrating XRP into our network and are looking forward to continuing to offer our clients a wide array of services", commented BEQUANT CEO George Zarya.

Based in London and Malta, BEQUANT has been actively developing its digital asset services for institutional clients and has recently launched its Prime Brokerage and Bequant Solutions units. Bequant.pro and Bequant Solutions services will provide an unprecedented level of digital asset integration for the financial services industry, from trading terminals, cross-border compliance, matching engines to deep liquidity and tokenization.

In line with its products, the commercial model is continually being developed and will soon include joint webinars, podcasts and virtual conferences; taking into account the situation around COVID-19.

About BEQUANT

BEQUANT is a one stop solution for professional digital-assets investors and institutions. Our breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency, liquidity and direct market access.

BEQUANT is dedicated to providing solutions that create market efficiencies by reducing friction while delivering exceptional client services.

The BEQUANT team is comprised of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

BEQUANT

Sunil Chauhan

T - +44 (0)20 3893 3214

E - marketing@bequant.pro

SOURCE: BEQUANT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586818/BEQUANT-Adds-XRP-Pairs-to-its-Digital-Asset-Offering