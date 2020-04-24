Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 24
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 23 April 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 23 April 2020 676.25 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 670.95 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
24 April 2020
BARING EMERGING EUROPE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de