Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 24
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 23-April-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|498.13p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|516.41p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|489.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|507.5p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
