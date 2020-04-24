Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 23-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 248.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 255.73p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 241.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 248.73p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---