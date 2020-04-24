Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 23-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 280.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 282.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 280.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 282.25p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---