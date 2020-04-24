The "UK Legal Services Consumer Research Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest consumer research findings show that most broadly welcome recent initiatives like publishing price information on law firm websites and allowing freelance solicitors. Consumers still say that they find it difficult to differentiate one law firm from another, but publishing price information would encourage more than eight out of 10 consumers to choose that law firm over one that does not publish prices. A majority would also consider using a freelance solicitor if the freelancer offered the same service at a lower price than a law firm.
Consumer awareness and use of leading legal brands are increasing: where brand comparisons are made between 2019 and 2020, 58% of the brands considered have increased both their awareness and use levels. Just three brands have awareness levels above 50% and these are InjuryLawyers4U, National Accident Helpline, and First4Lawyers. The fourth-largest brand, in terms of awareness, and the highest law firm brand in the listing is Irwin Mitchell, increasing brand awareness and use in 2020. Close behind are Accident Advice Helpline and Slater Gordon. Only two other brands have awareness levels over 30% and these are Admiral Law and Cooperative Legal Services.
This report offers insights into consumer behaviour, perceptions, brand awareness, and intentions. This report is based on responses from a national sample of 1,060 consumers.
Other headlines from the survey include:
- Client loyalty Almost three-quarters of those in our survey would be willing to go back to the legal advisor they have used before if another legal matter arose.
- Word of mouth and legal review sites word of mouth continues to be important with friends, relatives, and work colleagues used for recommendations on legal advisors. The reliance on word of mouth has not yet translated into a significant use of client review sites for law firms and legal advisors. One reason is that these sites are still few and far between but responses from the total consumer sample suggest that there would be more interest in consumer review sites if and when this sector begins to develop further.
- Limited knowledge of consumer rights limited consumer knowledge over-regulation and avenues for redress if something goes wrong is still a concern. Not enough users of law firms knew that their law firm was regulated, not many checked their consumer rights, and less than one in five of those who have used a law firm were aware of the Legal Ombudsman and understood that they could go to them, as a last resort, if they had a complaint.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Over 1 in 4 have used a law firm/solicitor in the last three years
- Conveyancing and wills are the leading practice areas by volume
- Largest group go back to a legal advisor used before
- Word of mouth the most likely choice for the majority
- As previous years, experience and reputation of the advisor is the main choice factor
- Choice compromised by lack of differentiation but published prices would help
- Clear majority pay a fixed fee for their legal services
- Client satisfaction is relatively good
- Almost three-quarters of clients would use the same law firm again
- Hardly any consumers are aware of regulation, or their rights
- DIY law works for over a quarter with a legal issue
- Clear interest in freelance solicitors and downloadable legal documents
- Awareness and use of leading legal brands increasing
- Market trends and future outlook
Consumer Use of Legal Services
- Over one in four have used law firms/solicitors in the last three years
- Some DIY legal activities carried out by over a quarter
Legal Advice Areas
- As previous years, conveyancing and wills are main areas for advice
Client Satisfaction
- Client satisfaction with service quality increases marginally
- Almost three-quarters of clients would use the same advisor again
Finding Legal Representation
- Word of mouth and familiarity lead the way when choosing a legal advisor
- Word of mouth would also be the popular option for consumers
- Under a quarter knew that their legal advisor was regulated
- Experience/reputation and legal costs still the important choice factors
- Differentiating law firms is difficult but prices on a website helps to choose
Paying for Legal Advice
- Over six out of ten law firm clients pay a fixed fee
DIY Legal
- Over a quarter undertook some or all of the legal work themselves
- DIY legal work undertaken because consumers think it's easy
- A majority would do it themselves again, an increase from 2019
Legal Insurance, Freelancers, Helplines
- Freelance solicitors offering lower cost services would appeal to a majority
Legal Brands Awareness and Use
- Many legal brands have increased consumer awareness in the last 12 months
Market Trends and Future Outlook
