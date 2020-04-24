The paints and coatings market are expected to grow by USD 50.53 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005023/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Easy applicability, superior durability, and higher cost-effectiveness of paints and coatings have made them a popular choice among automakers. Waterborne coatings, acrylic and epoxy-based enamels are widely preferred by automotive OEMs since they have longer life span. In addition, the demand for lightweight automobiles has increased in Europe and the Americas. Economies including China, Germany, Japan, and others are also focusing on the adoption of strong, safe, light, and fuel-efficient vehicles. Thus, with the growth of automotive industry, the application of paints and coatings in the automotive industry is likely to surge considerably during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40247

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of UV-curable coatings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Paints And Coatings Market: Growing Adoption Of UV-curable Coatings

Vendors are engaging in the R&D of UV-curable coatings to offer scratch resistance properties, particularly, to be used by automotive OEMs. In addition, regulatory agencies including EPA and China's Ministry of Environmental Protection have started implementing stringent regulations to address the harmful effects of volatile organic compound products. These regulations are compelling manufacturers to develop UV-curable and waterborne coatings from eco-friendly and natural ingredients. Furthermore, the demand for UV-curable coatings is also likely to surge from the automotive, industrial, general metal, and flooring applications due to their durability, versatility, appearance, and superior weather-resistance. Thus, growing adoption of UV-curable coatings will positively impact the paints and coatings market during the forecast period.

"Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products, rising implementation of solar reflective coatings, and surging demand from the rapidly growing marine and construction industry are some other factors that are expected to boost the paints and coatings market during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Paints And Coatings Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the paints and coatings market by type (acrylic resins, epoxy resins, alkyd resins, polyurethane resins, and others), technology (water-based, solvent-based, and others), application (architectural and industrial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC was the largest market for paints and coatings in 2019, and the region will continue to offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The industrial growth and easy availability of low-cost labor in the region will significantly influence the growth of paints and coatings market. Moreover, many leading automotive manufacturing companies are shifting their manufacturing bases to APAC

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005023/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/