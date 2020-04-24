

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) on Friday reported its first-quarter 2020 financial results and revised operating plans in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting negative impact on the global economy. The company's adjusted loss per share for the quarter was narrower than analysts' expectations, while revenues missed their estimates.



Freeport-McMoRan reported first-quarter net loss attributable to common stock of $491 million or $0.34 per share, compared to net income of $31 million or $0.02 per share in the year-ago period.



After adjusting for net charges of $256 million or $0.18 per share primarily associated with inventory valuation adjustments, adjusted net loss attributable to common stock was 235 million or $0.16 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $67 million or $0.05 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter declined to $2.80 billion from $3.79 billion in the year-ago period.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.18 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.90 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's board suspended the May 2020 quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, and under current market and economic conditions, the board does not expect to declare common stock dividends during 2020.



Freeport-McMoRan said its revised operation plans are designed to protect its strong liquidity position through reductions in costs and capital spending, while preserving the long-term value of the company's assets.



The highlights of the company's revised operating plan include a $1.3 billion reduction in 2020 estimated operating costs and an $800 million reduction in 2020 estimated capital expenditures.



It also includes a $100 million reduction in 2020 estimated exploration and administrative costs, and a 400 million pound reduction in the Americas 2020 estimated copper sales volumes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

