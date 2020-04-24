

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index fell in February amid a decline in industrial production, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index decreased 2.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 1.7 percent rise in January.



Industrial production fell 4.9 percent annually in February, while construction output increased 10.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, production index declined 2.4 percent in February, after a 4.7 percent rise in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 3.2 percent in February and construction output rose 0.5 percent.



