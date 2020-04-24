Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 520000 ISIN: DE0005200000 Ticker-Symbol: BEI 
Xetra
24.04.20
14:53 Uhr
94,58 Euro
-0,80
-0,84 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEIERSDORF AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,5494,6015:08
94,5694,5815:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEIERSDORF
BEIERSDORF AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEIERSDORF AG94,58-0,84 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,53
Hebel: 18,98
mit starkem Hebel
Ask: 1,61
Hebel: 5,82
mit moderatem Hebel