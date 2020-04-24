Anzeige
WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED GBP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED GBP 5-Tage-Chart
24.04.2020
BH Macro Limited - Sale from Treasury

BH Macro Limited - Sale from Treasury

PR Newswire

London, April 24

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Sale from Treasury
24 April 2020

The Company announces that on 22 April 2020 and 23 April 2020 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

22 April 2020

  • 81,000 USD Shares for 34.30 dollars per share.
  • 44,235 Sterling Shares for 3302 pence per share.

23 April 2020

  • 24,884 Sterling Shares for 3302 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

- 2,537,396 US Dollar Shares

- 250,228 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 14,517,645 Sterling Shares

- 1,231,533 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of this transaction. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 23 April 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 23,285,399.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

