

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased in April, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Friday.



The capacity utilization rate fell to 61.6 percent in April from 75.3 percent in March.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 61.9 percent in April from 76.2 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index declined to 66.8 in April from 99.7 in March.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index fell to 62.3 in April from 98.6 in the previous month.



