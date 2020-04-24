

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's retail sales declined in March, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



The retail trade turnover declined 13.5 percent month-on-month in March.



The retail shops with non-essential goods were closed for half a month due to the coronavirus disease, the agency said.



Sales in specialized stores with motor fuels decreased by 19.8 percent monthly in March and retail sales except automotive fuel fell by 14.2 percent.



Sales of food, beverages, tobacco rose by 1.4 percent, while non-food stores declined by 27.1 percent.



On an annual basis, the retail turnover dropped 15.1 percent in March.



