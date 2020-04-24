

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence weakened to the lowest level in nearly twenty-one years in April, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 74.8 in April from 94.4 in March.



The latest reading was the weakest since July 1999, when it was 74.6.



The business confidence index decreased to 73.8 in April from 93.1 in the previous month.



The industrial sentiment index fell to 72.0 in April from 88.6 in the preceding month.



According to the businessmen, the situation around the coronavirus and government measures had an impact on their business activity, the agency said.



The measure of confidence in construction declined to 107.3 in April form 119.0 in the prior month, while that in trade fell to 85.4 from 99.8.



The consumer confidence fell to 80.1 from 100.5 a month ago. This was the weakest reading since January 2013.



