The "UK Same Day Delivery: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews the UK same-day delivery market.
It includes:
- B2B segments in industries such as healthcare, high-tech/field service, retail and logistics, and ad hoc deliveries.
- B2C segments such as online retail and takeaway food.
The report quantifies the market size, historical growth rates and levels of industry profitability. It also includes an in-depth analysis of the relevant drivers of industry growth setting out historical trends and available forecasts.
It identifies and profiles the leading providers of same-day delivery services in the UK. It includes a forecast scenario for market growth which is based on analysis of market and company trends and relevant growth drivers.
The market size is around 900m pound, having grown at an increasing rate in recent years, as the B2C online retail delivery and takeaway food segments have become more established.
Operating models vary between the different segments and delivery types.
Operational features may include:
- Traditional, point-to-point, on-demand courier operations
- Scheduled deliveries with shared transport
- In-day hub operation
- Use of a network of distributed inventory locations
- Leveraging of existing delivery operations
- Marketplace aggregators and apps
- Electric cargo bikes
Key Topics Covered
The same-day delivery market
- Industries Segments
- B2B
- B2C
- Retailer B2C Offerings
- Takeaway food
- Adjacent markets
- Grocery delivery
- Last mile parcels
- Same day delivery segments and characteristics
- Same day operating models
- Pools of self-employed couriers
- Traditional, point-to-point, on demand courier services
- Scheduled deliveries
- In-day hubs and consolidation
- Use of a network of distributed inventory locations
- Leveraging of existing delivery operations
- Barriers to adoption of same day delivery
Market Trends
- Technology
- Self-employment
- Growth of B2C same day
- Increased use of cargo bikes
- Pricing of same day services
- Returns
- Same day services used to improve retailer supply chain efficiency
- Enabling later next day cut-off times
- Optimising stock allocation between stores
- Market Size, Growth and Forecasts
- Overall market: historical and forecast growth
- B2B
- B2C
- Amazon
- Argos
- Third-party same day carriers
- Outlook for future growth
- The proportion of online retail for which a same-day delivery option is offered
- The proportion of the population which lives in an area covered by same-day delivery options
- The proportion which is willing to pay a premium for same-day
- The proportion of their deliveries for which they choose a same-day option.
- Takeaway food
Market Drivers
- UK economic performance
- Growth in internet retail sales and B2C delivery
- Competitive Landscape
- Overview
Retailers' in-house same-day delivery offerings
- Amazon Prime Same-Day and Prime Now
- Amazon Fresh
- Argos
- Established B2B operators
- New B2C models
- Other logistics and transport providers
- Small local operators
- Leading companies' same day revenues
- Profitability
Company Profiles
- Royal Mail
- Royal Mail Courier Services
- eCourier
- CitySprint
- On the dot
- Rico Logistics
- Jinn
- DHL Parcel UK
- Courier Logistics Ltd
- Mach 1 Couriers Limited (Absolutely)
- Sameday plc
- Stuart
- ByBox
- Addison Lee
- Gophr
- Paack
- Brisqq
- Deliveroo
- UberEATS
- StreetStream
