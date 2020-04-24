Anzeige
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
24.04.2020 | 14:52
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 24

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 23 April 2020 was 285.9p including estimated current period revenue and 276.9p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 40,337,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 24,171,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.



24 April 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
