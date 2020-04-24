SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / In the Global OCR (Optical Character Recognition) Market Forecast and Trend Analysis released by the US authority GRAND VIEW RESEARCH, the global OCR market size has reached 5.27 billion US dollars in 2018, with a steady growth , and the global OCR market size will reach 13.381 billion US dollars by 2025.

OCR is used to convert virtually any kind of images containing written text (typed, handwritten or printed) into editable text data, whether from a scanned document, a photo of a document, a scene-photo (for example the text on signs and billboards in a landscape photo) or from subtitle text superimposed on an image (for example from a television broadcast).

The main advantages of OCR technology are saved time, decreased errors and minimized effort. It also enables actions that are not capable with physical copies such as compressing into ZIP files, highlighting keywords, incorporating into a website and attaching to an email. While taking images of documents enables them to be digitally archived, OCR provides the added functionality of being able to edit and search those documents.

IntSig is listed as key participant in the global OCR market based on this research. IntSig has the world's leading and independent intellectual property rights core technology, more than 100 global patents, and its OCR document recognition Apps: CamCard and CamScanner, which global cumulative downloads have exceeded 600 million. After more than 10 years of product polishing and technology precipitation in the field of artificial intelligence, IntSig's products and solutions have gradually been applied in multiple scenes :

1. Open financial accounts on mobile.

When applying for an account on mobile, OCR enables customers to take and upload photos of IDs and bank cards. OCR technology frees them from typing by automatically reading and entering ID and card information. Customers can now open accounts efficiently at anytime and anywhere. Banks and securities in this way attract more customers.

2. Workflow Optimization

With the document scanning technology, corporations can use our document scanning technology to easily digitize annual reports, forms, documents as well as work sheets. In this way, IntSig helps them compress and archive scanned copies, extract and structuralize data, streamline workflow and ease management pressure.

3. E-Government

OCR solution enables automatic entry of information from business cards and IDs and upload it to OAs, CRMs, other office software, as well as third-party cloud or private cloud seamlessly. IntSig also helps officers in a team better organize their business cards by grouping, sharing, task assignment, reporting and group emails.

4. Supplier Management and Team Coordination

Scan your suppliers' business cards directly into your mobile or PC. Centralize resources and assign different management roles. We offer seamless synchronization with Salseforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Sugar CRM along with other CRM and OA systems. Sales reps may add notes and activities to their namecard-based leads or accounts at any time, share them to colleagues and report to superiors.

