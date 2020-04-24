

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price declined declined at the most in nearly four years in March, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index declined 3.6 percent year-on-year in March, following a 1.2 percent decrease in February.



The decline was the worst since May 2016, when prices fell 4.5 percent.



Import prices declined 5.2 percent yearly in March and decreased 3.5 percent from a month ago.



Export prices declined 4.9 percent annually in March and fell 1.4 percent from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 1.2 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX