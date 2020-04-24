

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Friday morning with investors reacting to news about the coronavirus pandemic, and tracking higher crude oil and gold prices.



On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 37.07 points, or 0.26%, at 14,251.09, after having risen to 14,422.42 earlier in the session.



In company news, Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) reported first-quarter loss of $11.4 million or 19 cents per diluted share compared with a loss of $9.8 million or 16 cents per share a year earlier. Revenues increased to $747.5 million from $650.3 million while it maintained a near-record order backlog of $7 billion.



Asian stocks closed lower on Friday amid concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 2.7 million people around the world, with death toll passing 190,000 so far.



European markets are exhibiting weakness, weighed down by reports that a potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus failed in its first randomized clinical trial. Markets are also weighed down by news that the European Union leaders have failed to reach an agreement over the structure of a recovery fund to tackle the impact of the virus pandemic.



In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June are up $0.47, or 2.85%, at $16.97 a barrel.



Gold futures for June are gaining $12.40, or 0.71%, at $1,757.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for May are up $0.133, or 0.87%, at $15.490 an ounce, while Copper futures for May up $0.0095, or 0.41%, at $2.3215 per pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX