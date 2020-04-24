Quantzigglobal data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions introduces a series on COVID-19 that focuses on how coronavirus is impacting businesses across geographies.

The transformation of the COVID-19 outbreak into a pandemic has brought about significant shifts in business processes and market needs. The pandemic is provoking severe budgetary strains in many segments of the economy, due to which companies are forced to scale down operations to balance the financial impact of the crisis. Also, the impact on business revenues and household incomes risks turning a health crisis and temporary shifts in business activities into a long-term financial catastrophe.

How Quantzig's COVID-19 business support solutions can help you?

Our specially curated analytics solutions focus on ensuring business continuity to help businesses navigate the crisis

We also offer access to a library of best practices and analytics methodologies that can help businesses carry out operations smoothly by identifying the COVID-19 impact areas

Our services involve combinations of components like portal access, ad-hoc/steady projects, and consulting services

The current global scenario in which businesses are struggling to stay afloat is truly unprecedented. The global supply chain has been disrupted, lockdowns have been enforced, and businesses have been pushed to adapt and thrive in the new reality. Considering the widespread impact of the crisis, one also gets to witness a major transformation in market needs and customer demand including, a spike in demand for personal protective equipment, the shift in purchasing patterns, and a drastic decline in discretionary spending. But at the same time, it's crucial to note that the supply chains that provide the products and services are disrupted globally, bringing in new challenges across industries.

According to Quantzig's advanced analytics experts, "Based on our analysis, most leading businesses are now falling back on data to make crucial decisions based on the knowledge of current events and future occurrences."

