Seb Coe and Ama Agbeze Take on the 2.6 Challenge to Support the Greenhouse Sports Charity HomeCoach Campaign

LONDON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse Sports - a charity that places sports coaches and mentors in schools to support disadvantaged young people, is encouraging the public to join British sporting greats Sebastian Coe and Ama Agbeze and take part in the national 2.6 Challenge to help raise funds.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has caused a major disruption to the charity's work. After schools closed, Greenhouse Sports coaches were immediately isolated from the 7000+ youngsters they mentor. However, they went to work and re-invented themselves, launching a campaign to create an online coaching platform from scratch, called HomeCoach.

HomeCoach is an online platform that hosts daily fitness, training and wellbeing videos - filmed by our coaches at home - for our isolated young people and their families via Instagram and YouTube. Importantly, it allows the Coaches to maintain contact and connect with the vulnerable young people they coach and help them stay active and motivated while all are isolated.

Greenhouse Sports is thrilled that the London 2012 Olympic Games chief Seb Coe and England Netball star Ama Agbeze are supporting the charity by setting their own individual 2.6 Challenges.

And participants can help them too by joining in the HomeCoach 2.6 Challenge. All they need to do is dream up an activity of their choice based around the numbers 2.6 or 26 and fundraise or donate to support Greenhouse Sports HomeCoach via JustGiving.

Seb is taking on a 5 day challenge of different exercises all based around the numbers 2 and 6 and participants can support his Greenhouse Sports fundraising here and follow his efforts on Twitter and Instagram.

Seb said: "The pandemic has reduced dramatically the income that our charities large and small would normally rely upon, the shortfall is estimated to be £4 billion. One of those charities is Greenhouse Sports.

"I have become very familiar with their work through the Sebastian Coe Charitable Foundation. Greenhouse Sports is committed to using sport to help young people living with disadvantage to realise their full potential. Their work, like so many charities, has been severely disrupted by the pandemic but they have continued their work to support young people staying at home during this time with a fantastic HomeCoach campaign.

"It is to maintain this commitment to young people that rely so heavily on Greenhouse's work that I happily take part in the TwoPointSixChallenge. Each day I will be posting video footage on my social media pages of my pain and sincerely hope I can persuade you in return to part with a little cash in support of Greenhouse Sports."

The HomeCoach 2.6 Challenge - Netball star Ama Agbeze challenges the public

Stuck for ideas for your own challenge? Why not steal champion netballer and Greenhouse ambassador Ama Agbeze's idea.

Ama Agbeze, Team England Netball star and Commonwealth Gold Medallist has set a special task for the Greenhouse HomeCoach 2.6 Challenge, mapping out figure 2 and 6 on the activity route.

She says: "If you are going to run, walk or cycle in the coming weeks, try and map out a route where you can complete a figure two and a six. Take a smartphone with you and you can use a Maps app or tracker app like Strava or MapMyRun and it will log your route and save it.

"If you can do both 2 and 6 and get the 'point' in between the numbers that's a gold medal performance! You can try it on your local streets or any open space around you. Take a screenshot of your 'numbers', share it on social media and challenge or nominate your friends and family to do it too."

Use the hashtags HomeCoach TwoPointSixChallenge and Greenhouse Sports will celebrate every entry and share efforts on social media. Please find further information, ideas and links to fundraise on the website here.

Greenhouse Sports hopes the public will join the nation in the HomeCoach 2.6 Challenge to support the charity and the young people that need our help.

For more information on Greenhouse Sports, visit www.greenhousesports.org.

Notes to editors: About Greenhouse Sports

London-based charity Greenhouse Sports works in partnership with schools to place coaches in schools full-time and deliver extra-curricular, inspirational coaching and mentoring programmes. Greenhouse Sports has worked with over 40,000 young people since 2002 with the goal of using sport to engage young people and help them develop life skills that will help them succeed in later life. Recent research from Loughborough University found widespread evidence that engagement with Greenhouse Sports raises attendance and academic performance as well as achieves positive behavioural change.

For more information and media enquiries, please contact Ben Wyatt

T: +44(0)7866912381

E: ben.wyatt@greenhousesports.org