Read the 167-page report with TOC on "Neuromodulation Market Analysis Report by Product (implantable neuromodulation devices and external neuromodulation devices) and Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-neuromodulation-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the technological advances. In addition, the expanding indications are anticipated to boost the growth of the neuromodulation market.

The market is witnessing significant technological advancements related to battery longevity and miniaturization of neuromodulation devices. Some of these technological advancements include improved device software and programming, introduction of rechargeable batteries, and implantation techniques. These advancements have significantly enhanced the reliability and effectiveness of neuromodulation devices. Key vendors are introducing MRI-conditional implantable neuromodulation devices that do not get affected when patients undergo MR imaging examinations. Such technological advances are expected to drive the demand for neuromodulation devices during the forecast period.

Major Five Neuromodulation Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates the business across segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostics, Nutritionals, and Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation. The company offers a wide range of neuromodulators. Some of the key offerings of the company include NT2000IX Radiofrequency Generator, Proclaim DRG Neurostimulator System, Proclaim Elite Recharge-Free SCS System, Prodigy MRI SCS System, St. Jude Medical Infinity DBS System, St. Jude Medical Invisible Trial System, and Simplicity Probe.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. operates the business across segments such as Cardiovascular, Rhythm and Neuro, and MedSurg. The company offers a wide range of neuromodulation devices. Vercise Primary Cell (PC), Vercise Gevia DBS Systems, and Spectra WaveWriter SCS System are some of its key offerings.

LivaNova Plc

LivaNova Plc operates the business across segments such as Cardiopulmonary Products, Heart Valves and Repair Products, Advanced Circulatory Support Products, and Neuromodulation. VNS Therapy System and aura6000 are the key offerings of the company.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc operates the business across segments such as Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers a wide range of neuromodulation devices. Some of the key offerings of the company include Activa PC, Activa SC, Activa RC, InterStim Quad Lead Tined (3889), RestoreSensor SureScan MRI (97714), PrimeAdvanced (37702), PrimeAdvanced SureScan MRI (97702), RestoreSensor (37714), RestoreAdvanced (37713), Intellis with AdaptiveStim (97715), RestoreAdvanced SureScan MRI (97713), Itrel 4 (37703), and RestoreUltra SureScan MRI (97712).

NeuroMetrix Inc.

NeuroMetrix Inc. operates the business in the Medical equipment and consumables segment. Quell 2.0 and Quell are the key product offerings of the company.

Neuromodulation Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Implantable neuromodulation devices

External neuromodulation devices

Neuromodulation Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

