The biostimulants market is expected to grow by USD 2 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005266/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biostimulants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Biostimulants are widely used in the form of vermicompost, composted urban waste, protein hydrolysate, and chitin/chitosan derivates in organic farming. This is because biostimulants improve the quality and yield of crops and also enhance productivity. With the growing consumer demand for organic and healthy food products, farmers are increasingly adopting organic farming practices. This is increasing the demand for biostimulants, thus, driving the growth of the global biostimulants market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40738

As per Technavio, the reduction in arable land will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Biostimulants Market: Reduction In Arable Land

Rapid industrialization and urbanization have led to the reduction of arable land across the world. Inappropriate agricultural practices and deforestation have further reduced the fertility of available arable land. During the forecast period, the demand for food is expected to increase significantly with the expanding global population. This in turn, is expected to increase the use of biostimulants to improve crop yield and meet the growing requirement for food. Therefore, the reduction of arable land across the world will have a positive impact on the growth of the biostimulants market.

"Global initiatives to improve agricultural output and upcoming regulations on biostimulants will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Biostimulants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the biostimulants market by product (acid-based, extract-based, and others), type (raw crops and cereals, fruits and vegetables, turfs and ornaments, and others), application (foliar, soil, and seed), and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Europe was the largest market for biostimulants in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing agricultural activities, the rising demand for pastureland, and the growing need for fruits and vegetables in the region will significantly influence the growth of biostimulants market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005266/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/