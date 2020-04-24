

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare (HCA) said Friday that it will participate in a national study to test whether plasma from convalescent, or recovered, COVID-19 patients may help in the treatment of individuals currently sick from the virus.



Therefore, 172 of its affiliated hospitals are seeking qualified plasma donors in 20 states, the company said in a statement.



The company noted that there has been a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma, but additional clinical data - and more plasma donations - are needed to determine efficacy in treating COVID-19.



HCA Healthcare is leveraging its clinical research capabilities as well as its national hospital network to quickly expand collection and testing.



