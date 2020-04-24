Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2JR ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 Ticker-Symbol: 4VK 
Tradegate
24.04.20
14:34 Uhr
166,00 Euro
+3,95
+2,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
160,90161,7016:27
160,90161,7016:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AON
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AON PLC166,00+2,44 %