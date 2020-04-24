Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika Top Pick vor Kursexplosion
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 620200 ISIN: DE0006202005 Ticker-Symbol: SZG 
Xetra
24.04.20
16:11 Uhr
11,560 Euro
-0,490
-4,07 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SALZGITTER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALZGITTER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,47511,50016:27
11,48011,49516:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SALZGITTER
SALZGITTER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SALZGITTER AG11,560-4,07 %