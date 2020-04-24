As a premier analytics solution provider, Quantzig holds the responsibility to help its clients tackle the disruptions in the current business milieu by offering advanced supply chain visibility solutions. Having analyzed the challenges faced by the CPG industry, Quantzig has developed a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that solely focus on enhancing supply chain visibility with the help of supplier scorecards.

The ongoing crisis has not only impacted the CPG industry, but several other industries are also witnessing a rise in pressure from all aspects of the value chain. In such a situation, gaining insights into supply chain performance by monitoring and tracking KPIs across multiple dimensions can help generate data to feed the continuous improvement initiatives around developing lean manufacturing systems.

Facing a host of new challenges around transport and logistics movement, packaging needs, and large-scale delivery requirements, consumer packaged goods companies now struggle with several pressing procurement and supply chain challenges that Quantzig's supply chain visibility and supplier scorecarding solutions are made to address. Our supply chain visibility solutions are designed to drive collaboration by providing a unified platform that acts as a single version of the truth. It also empowers CPG companies to gain end-to-end control over the supply chain to improve supplier management and order fulfillment efficiency by offering real-time insights. Real-time control over your supply chain can act as a key differentiator for companies, helping them maximize the performance, protect brand identify, and improve the bottom line.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "The main objective of supply chain visibility and supplier scorecarding solutions is to improve the availability of data and insights to stakeholders and customers alike, ultimately strengthening and improving the supply chain."

What sets us apart

By automating manual efforts using advanced AI-powered web analytics solutions, we help you turn data points into contextual insights and predictions that drive stronger business decisions.

We help you access large volumes of data from your existing systems and view key supplier management information in easy to use dashboards

We help you build a multi-enterprise, multi-tier, cross-enterprise supply network

Make the most of a connected, closed-loop network between supply chain planning and inbound and outbound execution

Supply Chain Visibility and Supplier Scorecarding Success Stories:

Redesigning the Pharma Logistics Supply Chain to Combat the Impact of COVID-19 A Quantzig Success Story

A Canadian pharma company recently collaborated with Quantzig to address the challenges around pharma logistics and supply chain management caused due to the outbreak of coronavirus. In this success story, our supply chain analytics experts offer detailed insights on the impact of the outbreak on the global pharma and logistics supply chains while illustrating how supply chain visibility solutions can help pharma companies monitor and keep track of supply chain processes.

Quantzig's Supply Chain Analytics Solutions Helped A Renowned Medical Device Manufacturer to Curtail Risks Associated with The Supply of Products and Improve Supply Chain Visibility

To remain competitive in the market space, a renowned medical device manufacturer faced the need to increase the efficiency of its supply chain operations. However, due to the growing complexities, delayed shipments, and inconsistent suppliers, enhancing supply chain responsiveness was not an easy task. By collaborating with Quantzig, the medical device manufacturer was able to identify new opportunities within the supply chain and benchmark costs across each of the supply chain nodes.

