LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics in Boca Raton serves South Floridians with age management therapies. Dr. Gaines discusses NAD's role in keeping a vibrant immune system. He is also conducting Physician Telehealth Consultations for those who want to achieve health and beauty goals during this time

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2020) - Dr. Gaines recently sent a message to his patients about keeping a healthy immune system, which also needs to be shared with the greater South Florida community.



LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetics is located at 3785 N. Federal Hwy, Suite

150, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Go to www.lifegaines.com to learn more.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6848/54847_3e5c22340485d855_001full.jpg

NAD+'s Role in Keeping A Healthy Immune System

As people continue to cope with the pandemic, most people have thought about their immune system but have not considered the role NAD+ plays and how it can affect their response to a deadly virus.

NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is a critical coenzyme found in every cell of one's body and helps the immune system function at its best by repairing and remodeling cells.

A viral infection causes free radicals to form which causes DNA damage. In order to repair DNA, the body needs high levels of NAD+. When people are young, high levels of NAD+ are present in their cells, but as people age, those levels deplete and can make people more susceptible to infection.

NAD+ IV therapy is a good solution to replenish one's NAD+ levels in the fight against viruses but it has many additional benefits. It is usually recommended in a series of 3 weekly treatments by LifeGaines, but will be customized based on each patient's specific needs. The NAD+ IV therapy is a slow drip process, so it takes time to enter into your system, generally 3-4 hours per treatment. NAD+ IV therapy can;

Improve brain health and neurological function

Improve mental clarity

Improve brain regeneration

Improve depression

Boost energy levels

Reduce overall fatigue

Restore muscle function and athletic performance

Improved Immune System

For more information on NAD+ IV Therapy, call the office of LifeGaines at (561) 931-2430.

Also, LifeGaines advises its patients to maintain their goals of health and beauty by participating in a telehealth consultation with Dr. Gaines.

Issues that can be addressed in a telehealth consultation:

Hormone Therapy

Regenerative Medicine

Men's & Women's Sexual Health

Complimentary aesthetics consultations can determine someone's needs for:

Botox Fillers Threads

Laser Facials

Peels

Skin resurfacing

Any new patient virtual appointment will receive10% off a future in-office service! Inquire about Telehealth consultations. Call (561) 931-2430.

Dr. Richard Gaines is the Chief Medical Officer of LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics, an age management medical practice located in Boca Raton, FL. His new practice offers a complete regenerative medicine program for men and women, including hormone optimization, sexual health, as well as facial rejuvenation.

LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetics is located at 3785 N. Federal Hwy, Suite 150 Boca Raton, FL 33431. Go to www.lifegaines.com to learn more. For any media inquiries, contact Kellie Keitel at kellie@lifegaines.com.

Related Images

inquire-about-telehealth.png



Inquire about Telehealth consultations. Call (561) 931-2430.

LifeGaines Medical & Aesthetics is located at 3785 N. Federal Hwy, Suite 150 Boca Raton, FL 33431.

Go to www.lifegaines.com to learn more.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54847