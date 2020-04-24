BTS GROUP AB (publ) a world-leading strategy implementation firm, was recently named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Selling Power.

"It is an honor to be named one of the world's Top 20 Sales Training Companies," said Lou Schachter, Global Head of Sales at BTS. "As clients shift to virtual solutions, the more than forty live virtual modules in our Acceleration Series are allowing them to run sales training within days and to upskill their sellers while working remotely through accessible, bite-sized content directly tailored to the moment of need."

Rick Cheatham, CMO at BTS adds: "We are proud that BTS' fully virtual and digital delivery options can provide the world-class sales training and transformation programs our clients expect while staying safe at home."

Selling Power's expert team has evaluated hundreds of applicants for this annual list, providing tens of thousands of salespeople with insights into some of the best sales training providers. The criteria used to select the companies were:

Depth and breadth of training offered

Innovative offerings (training courses, methodology, or delivery methods)

Contributions to the sales training market

Strength of client satisfaction

As part of the evaluation process, the Selling Power team also considered feedback from over 350 clients of the companies that applied. Feedback included:

"Exceptional sales training company"

"By far the best training I have been a part of"

"Very effective and results driven"

"Added significant value to our organization"

"Actionable, impactful sales training"

"Exceptional sales training program"

"High-quality trainers"

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global strategy execution firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. We focus on the people side of strategy, working with leaders at all levels to help them make better decisions, convert those decisions to actions and deliver results. For 30 years, we've been designing fun, powerful experiences that have a lasting impact on people and their careers. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About SellingPower

Selling Power has been the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981.

