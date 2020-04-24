WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2018 - 2019 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 3,798 shares awarded £1.60 1,982 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 3,798options awarded



1,982 options sold at £1.60 e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-22 f) Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2018 - 2019 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 2,017 shares awarded d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 2,017options awarded



NIL e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-22 f) Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2018 - 2019 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 822 shares awarded £1.60 429 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 822options awarded



429 options sold at £1.60 e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-22 f) Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2018 - 2019 PURCHASE PERIOD c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 313 shares awarded £1.60 111 shares sold d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 313options awarded



111 options sold at £1.60 e) Date of the transaction

2020-04-22 f) Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them