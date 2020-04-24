Anzeige
Freitag, 24.04.2020
WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Tradegate
23.04.20
11:15 Uhr
2,103 Euro
+0,174
+9,02 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
24.04.2020
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, April 24

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2018 - 2019 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL3,798 shares awarded
£1.601,982 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 3,798options awarded

1,982 options sold at £1.60
e)Date of the transaction
2020-04-22
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2018 - 2019 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL2,017 shares awarded
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		2,017options awarded

NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2020-04-22
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2018 - 2019 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL822 shares awarded
£1.60429 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		822options awarded

429 options sold at £1.60
e)Date of the transaction
2020-04-22
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2018 - 2019 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL313 shares awarded
£1.60111 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		313options awarded

111 options sold at £1.60
e)Date of the transaction
2020-04-22
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name DAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionAWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2018 - 2019 PURCHASE PERIOD
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL1,025 shares awarded
£1.60 535 shares sold
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		1,025options awarded

535 options sold at £1.60
e)Date of the transaction
2020-04-22
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
