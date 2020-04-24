WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.809 3,453 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 3,453



£1.809 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.809 2,187 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 2,187



£1.809 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name SUE MACDONALD

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION





b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.809 736 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 736



£1.809 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANN MASSEY

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PRESIDENT - CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.809 1,631 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 1,631



£1.809 e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.809 437 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 437



£1.809

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ANDREW STEWART

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.809 351 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 351



£1.809

e) Date of the transaction 2020-04-23 f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them