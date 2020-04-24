Anzeige
Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Covered Bonds

Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-04-29

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
?2024-09-18
5534
SE00122304151.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-12-18
579
SE00121936211.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-12-031589SE00116533861.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-09-18194SE00121422061.00 %1,000 +/- 500
2024-12-182412SE00126218521.00 %400 +/- 250
2024-09-18517SE00102981901.50 %400 +/- 250
2024-06-12145SE00124813491.00 %400 +/- 250





?Maximum volume 5 billion in total


Settlement date 2020-05-04


Bids have to be entered by 12.00 on APR 29 2020


Highest permitted bid volume: 1,000 SEK million in issue 5534

1,000 SEK million in issue 579

1,000 SEK million in issue 1589

1,000 SEK million in issue 194

400 SEK million in issue 2412

400 SEK million in issue 517

400 SEK million in issue 145

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 12.15 (CEST)

ON APR 29, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se



© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)