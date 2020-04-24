Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Covered Bonds

Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-04-29

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million ?2024-09-18

5534

SE0012230415 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2024-12-18

579

SE0012193621 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500

2024-12-03 1589 SE0011653386 1.50 % 1,000 +/- 500 2024-09-18 194 SE0012142206 1.00 % 1,000 +/- 500 2024-12-18 2412 SE0012621852 1.00 % 400 +/- 250 2024-09-18 517 SE0010298190 1.50 % 400 +/- 250 2024-06-12 145 SE0012481349 1.00 % 400 +/- 250

















?Maximum volume 5 billion in total







Settlement date 2020-05-04





Bids have to be entered by 12.00 on APR 29 2020





Highest permitted bid volume: 1,000 SEK million in issue 5534

1,000 SEK million in issue 579

1,000 SEK million in issue 1589

1,000 SEK million in issue 194

400 SEK million in issue 2412

400 SEK million in issue 517

400 SEK million in issue 145



Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 12.15 (CEST)

ON APR 29, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se







