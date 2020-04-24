CPR Cell Phone Repair Welcomes Three New Stores in Texas

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce the addition of three new franchise locations in Texas. Bill Kapsidelis joins the nation's largest and fastest-growing mobile repair network with the opening of CPR stores in Fort Worth-Benbrook, Saginaw, and Watauga.

"CPR looks forward to expanding its presence throughout Fort Worth and its surrounding suburbs to offer residents the most dependable repair solutions," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Given Bill's extensive background in tech repair and retail management, we believe that his stores will be a large asset within their communities."

Saginaw and Watauga sit directly north of downtown Fort Worth, while Benbrook is a short drive southwest of the city. All three stores reside in quaint communities, with an excellent mix of retail, entertainment, and dining. Given their central location and close proximity to other businesses, Bill's stores will be a convenient option for residents and visitors coming into each city.

"We strive to exceed our customers' expectations with customer service, quality and timely repairs. From fast turnaround times to friendly, professional service, we want Fort Worth residents to know they can count on receiving a quality experience every time they visit a CPR store," said Bill.

Having lived in Fort Worth for over 20 years, Bill is very familiar with the markets he is serving. He is originally from San Antonio, and he graduated from The University of Texas at San Antonio with a Political Science degree. In addition to years in the tech repair industry, Bill has over two decades of retail management experience. In his free time, he enjoys sports, camping, and hiking.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Fort Worth-Benbrook is located at:

5412 S Hulen St

Fort Worth, TX 76132

Please contact the store at 817-361-8254 or via email: repairs@cpr.com/ftworth-benbrook

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/fort-worth-benbrook-tx/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Saginaw is located at:

601 N Saginaw Blvd #150

Saginaw, TX 76179

Please contact the store at 817-581-3596 or via email: repairs@cpr-saginaw.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/saginaw-tx/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Watauga is located at:

6420 Denton Hwy Suite D

Watauga, TX 76148

Please contact the store at 817-485-3278 or via email: repairs@cpr-watauga.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/watauga-tx/

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

