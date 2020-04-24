

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Disinfectant manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser issued a strong warning against administering its products such as Lysol and Dettol to the human body after President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into coronavirus infected patients' bodies as potential treatment for the killer disease.



'Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),' Reckitt Benckiser said in a statement.



RB, a global leader in health and hygiene products, said due to recent speculation and social media activity, the company has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus.



The company made it clear that its disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines.



During his routine White House briefing on Thursday, Trump said researchers should try to apply their findings to coronavirus patients by inserting light or disinfectant into their bodies.



'And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning ... it would be interesting to check that,' he told reporters.



The British multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Slough, England, said it is issuing a statement under its responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts. Trump faced heavy criticism from doctors and politicians over his remarks, which provoked hundreds of comments online.



Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she now has to advise people not only to stay at home but to also not inject themselves with Lysol.



'In a normal world, we'd be able to look to our President and to the White House and receive sound guidance and advice, but instead we're now telling - having to tell people not to ingest and inject your body with household cleaners,' she told CNN.



Disinfectants are poisonous, and can be dangerous to the skin, eyes and respiratory system.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using soap and water, alcohol, or bleach on surfaces to kill coronavirus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RECKITT BENCKISER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de