Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Doc re rights attached to equity shares
London, April 24
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles, which set out, amongst other things, the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.
The document is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
24 April 2020
