Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Doc re rights attached to equity shares

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Document re rights attached to equity shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles, which set out, amongst other things, the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

The document is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 April 2020