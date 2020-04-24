Anzeige
24.04.2020 | 17:16
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

PR Newswire

London, April 24

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

24 April 2020

