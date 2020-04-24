

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. shares gave up early gains and slipped into negative territory Friday morning as worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic hurt sentiment.



Data from the Commerce Department showing a sharp fall in new durable goods orders in the month of March weighed as well.



The major averages all came off early highs, and after a brief tumble into the red, edged up slightly.



The Dow was up 47.08 points or 0.20 percent at 23,562.34 after having spurted to a high of 13,717.89 at the start.



The Nasdaq was up 33.07 points or 0.39 percent at 8,527.82, while the S&P 500 was gaining 11.65 points or 0.42 percent at 2,809.45.



Positive reaction to news about the House of Representatives passing the rescue bill proposing a $484 billion aid to support hospitals and small businesses set up a higher start for the market.



However, the buoyancy was short-lived as data from the Commerce Department showing a 14.7 percent drop in new durable goods orders in the month of March dragged down stock prices. Orders had increased by a downwardly revised 1.1 percent in February.



Economists had expected durable goods orders to fall 15 percent in March. The drop in orders in March was the steepest since August 2014.



A sharp 41 percent decline in demand for transportation equipment, due largely to a near 300 percent drop in orders for non-defense aircraft and parts, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, contributed to the fall in new durable goods orders.



Excluding transportation, new orders were down 0.2 percent, the report from the Commerce Department showed. Excluding defense, new orders fell 15.8 percent. Meanwhile, core capital goods orders, excluding aircraft and military hardware, edged up 0.1 percent in the month, the data showed.



Meanwhile, a report from the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 71.8 in April of 2020 from a preliminary of 71. The score still remains the lowest since December 2011.



Shares of American Express (AXP) were down by about 0.3 percent despite the lender reporting better than expected first quarter results. The company's earnings came in at $0.37 billion, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.55 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's first quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $10.31 billion from $10.36 billion last year.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday reported a 17.4 percent decline in profit for the first-quarter from last year. Quarterly operating revenues also decreased 1.6 percent. The company cut 2020 earnings outlook and withdrew revenue guidance as the coronavirus pandemic impacted its businesses. Verizon shares were down marginally.



In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures were rising $0.60 or 3.7 percent at $17..10 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX