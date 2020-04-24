Anzeige
24.04.2020
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Doc re rights attached to equity shares

London, April 24

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Document re rights attached to equity shares

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles, which set out, amongst other things, the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.

The document is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

24 April 2020

