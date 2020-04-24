BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR Newswire
London, April 24
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES
24 April 2020
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.
A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639