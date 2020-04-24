BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR Newswire
London, April 24
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc ("the Company")
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(b), the Company has forwarded to the FCA for publication a copy of its Articles of Association, which is the document that sets out the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued.
A copy of the Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
24 April 2020